Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Urges Youth to Preserve Cultural Heritage

ITANAGAR- Emphasising the role of youth in shaping the future, Cultural Affairs Minister Dasanglu Pul on Tuesday said that young people must act as custodians of tradition while also embracing innovation.

She was addressing the Somnath Samvaad – Youth Edition, held as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv 2026 at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU).

Pul highlighted the need for a balanced approach to development, where cultural preservation and modern progress are pursued simultaneously. She urged young people to take pride in their heritage and contribute actively towards its preservation and wider promotion.

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Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to strengthening art and culture, she called for collective efforts to enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural visibility at both national and international levels.

Referring to the idea of ‘Swabhiman’ (self-respect), Pul said it is deeply embedded in India’s civilisational ethos and symbolised through historical institutions such as the Somnath Temple. She noted that despite repeated destruction over centuries, the temple continues to stand as a representation of resilience, unity, and cultural continuity.

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Encouraging students to draw lessons from history, she stressed the importance of remaining connected to cultural roots while navigating contemporary challenges.

The event was organised by the Department of Art and Culture in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University. It featured discussions and activities aimed at engaging youth through themes of art, history, and cultural identity.

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Pul also commended the organisers, stating that such initiatives play a significant role in empowering young people and reinforcing cultural awareness.

The programme was attended by several academic and administrative officials, including RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof S K Nayak, Art and Culture Secretary Mamta Riba, Joint Director S Mam, RGU Registrar Dr N T Rikam, and keynote speaker Prof Jayadeba Sahoo.