Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Unveils Bust of Late Khapriso Krong at IGCC in Tezu

TEZU- Mrs Dasanglu Pul, Minister for Women and Child Development, Science and Technology, and Cultural Affairs, unveiled a bust of the late Khapriso Krong, the former Minister of Education and founder of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC), at the college campus in Tezu.

In her speech, the minister highlighted the significant contributions of late Khapriso Krong to the education sector in Lohit District and across Arunachal Pradesh. She also expressed gratitude for the guidance and support she had received from Krong during her political journey.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai praised the late Khapriso Krong as a key figure in revolutionizing the education sector in Lohit.

He emphasized that the establishment of IGGC has brought positive changes within the Mishmi community by making higher education more accessible. Dr. Chai also proposed renaming the college to “Khapriso Krong Government College” and mentioned that steps towards this have already been initiated.

Dr. Kangki Megu, Principal of IGGC, also spoke at the event, noting that Khapriso Krong’s vision was to ensure that quality education reaches every doorstep, making it accessible to village communities.

A PowerPoint presentation showcasing the life and contributions of Khapriso Krong was shown, and his family members were honored during the ceremony.

The event was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh, Heads of Departments, faculty members, and representatives of student unions.