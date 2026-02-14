Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Reviews VVP Road Work in Anjaw

ANJAW- Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Saturday reviewed the progress of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) road connecting Goiliang to Glotonglat and inspected several ongoing education and administrative infrastructure projects in Goiliang Circle of Anjaw district.

During her visit to the road construction site, Pul directed the executing agency and contractors to maintain strict quality standards and adhere to project timelines. She emphasised that the road holds significant importance for remote communities that currently face long and difficult travel to access essential services. According to officials, residents of villages such as Glotonglat, Palaliang and Chiranglat often endure nearly 12 hours of travel due to limited connectivity.

Highlighting the expected benefits of the project, the minister said improved road access is likely to bring healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities closer to remote settlements by 2027. She described the VVP initiative as a key component of broader efforts to strengthen infrastructure and reduce isolation in border regions.

Pul also reviewed progress on multiple infrastructure projects at Goiliang headquarters and nearby areas, including the construction of a new Circle Office building, teachers’ quarters, 20-bedded hostels for boys and girls at GUP School Goiliang, a new school building at GUP School Gamliang, and a boys’ hostel at Gamliang. Officials said these projects aim to enhance educational facilities and administrative support in the district.

Expressing satisfaction with the pace of work, the minister said improved classrooms and residential facilities would create a more supportive learning environment for students in far-flung areas. She added that the government’s focus extends beyond construction to ensuring inclusive development and long-term opportunities for border communities.

Authorities indicated that regular monitoring of the projects would continue to ensure timely completion and adherence to development goals under the Vibrant Villages Programme, which seeks to strengthen infrastructure and socio-economic growth in remote frontier areas.