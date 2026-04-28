Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Reviews Ampani Hydropower Project

ANJAW- Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction of the 2 MW Ampani Hydropower Project at Huiliang, directing officials to ensure timely completion while maintaining quality standards.

The project, located in Anjaw district, was announced during the Cabinet Aapke Dwar initiative held at Kibithoo in May 2025.

During the inspection, Pul reviewed the pace of construction and interacted with officials involved in the execution. In a social media statement, she noted that the steady progress of the project reflects the government’s commitment to delivering development initiatives at the grassroots level.

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The minister said that once commissioned, the hydropower project is expected to meet a significant portion of the electricity requirements of the Hayuliang circle, contributing to improved infrastructure and quality of life in the region.

She also acknowledged the cooperation of local landowners, stating that community support has played a key role in facilitating the project’s progress.

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Officials accompanying the minister included Additional Deputy Commissioner Julity Mihu, Superintendent of Police Anurag Dwivedi, Executive Engineer H Tagi, and Zilla Parishad Member Mantaw Bellai.

The inspection forms part of ongoing monitoring efforts to ensure that infrastructure projects in remote areas are completed efficiently and in line with planned timelines.