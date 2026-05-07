Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Pushes Women-Led Buddhist Tourism

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh Cultural Affairs Minister Dasanglu Pul on Thursday said women-led rural tourism could emerge as a significant driver of cultural exchange, sustainable development, and regional cooperation across the Himalayan Buddhist belt.

She was addressing a regional workshop on “Development of the Buddhist Circuit in Northeast India” held in Tawang. The workshop focused on strengthening tourism and cultural linkages between Northeast India and neighbouring Buddhist-majority countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

Delegates from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Assam, and Sikkim participated in the discussions, which centred on regional cooperation and the promotion of sustainable tourism models rooted in shared Buddhist heritage.

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Speaking at the event, Pul highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s growing importance as a spiritual and cultural tourism destination. She referred to the state as the “Land of the Rising Sun” and pointed to major Buddhist and spiritual centres such as Tawang, Mechukha, and the Golden Pagoda in Namsai district.

The minister said women from rural and tribal communities have historically played a central role in preserving oral traditions, handicrafts, indigenous cuisines, rituals, and festivals. According to her, integrating women more actively into tourism initiatives could both strengthen cultural preservation and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

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Pul also said the state government is working to support women entrepreneurs and tourism stakeholders through measures including skill development, infrastructure support, micro-financing, and digital promotion of local experiences and destinations.

Emphasising the importance of cross-border cooperation, she underlined the need for stronger tourism and cultural ties with neighbouring Buddhist nations to expand international tourism and deepen people-to-people engagement across the region.

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The workshop included technical sessions and deliberations on regional connectivity, destination branding, tourism infrastructure, and the identification of key Buddhist heritage sites in Northeast India. Representatives from participating countries also shared perspectives on collaborative tourism models and regional cultural exchanges.

Officials associated with the programme described the workshop as an important initiative aimed at unlocking the tourism potential of Northeast India through inclusive, community-based, and sustainable development approaches.

The discussions also reflected a broader policy focus on positioning Northeast India as part of a larger transnational Buddhist tourism circuit connecting India with neighbouring Himalayan and South Asian countries.