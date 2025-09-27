Arunachal: Daporijo Mourns the Passing of Pioneering Business Leader Mrs Nete Yamak Kena

DAPORIJO- The community of Daporijo, headquarters of Upper Subansiri district, is observing a period of solemn mourning following the demise of Mrs. Nete Yamak Kena, a celebrated matriarch and one of the region’s earliest female entrepreneurs. She passed away earlier this week at Adithya Hospital, Dibrugarh, Assam, after a prolonged illness.

Mrs Kena’s entrepreneurial journey began in the 1970s, a time when civil infrastructure and commercial activity were minimal in the newly established district. By establishing her retail enterprise, she pioneered women’s participation in local commerce, contributing to the socio-economic development of Daporijo and inspiring generations of women to pursue self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

Also Read- ICAR Basar Hosts Training on Quality Seed Production for Arunachal Farmers

The news of her passing has drawn condolences from across Arunachal Pradesh. Gumjum Haider, Former State Information Commissioner, expressed his grief, calling Mrs. Kena a “bedrock of the community” and acknowledging her invaluable contribution to the district’s growth.

Mrs. Kena is survived by one daughter, three sons, and numerous grandchildren, all of whom are committed to upholding her legacy of integrity, resilience, and community service. The family has announced that the last rites and final ceremonies will be held in Daporijo, with details to be shared publicly.

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

Her passing marks the loss of a true pioneer whose vision and determination helped shape modern Daporijo, leaving an enduring imprint on the community.