Arunachal: Daporijo Bids Farewell to Veteran Official

DAPORIJO- A. Kumar, Senior Accountant in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Daporijo, has taken voluntary retirement after completing 36 years of service in Upper Subansiri district.

A farewell programme was organised by the Deputy Commissioner’s establishment to mark the occasion, where colleagues and officials gathered to acknowledge his long tenure in public service.

Addressing the gathering, Tasso Gambo, Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri, commended Kumar for his sincerity, discipline, and commitment to duty over the years. He observed that Kumar’s professional conduct and dedication had set a standard within the department, particularly among those serving in the accounting establishment.

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Gambo emphasised the importance of integrity and responsibility in public service, noting that such values contribute significantly to effective administration. He encouraged staff members to draw lessons from Kumar’s career, highlighting the role of consistent effort and ethical conduct in governance.

The Deputy Commissioner also extended his best wishes for Kumar’s post-retirement life, expressing hope that the transition into a new phase would be fulfilling.

The farewell event was marked by emotional tributes from colleagues, who acknowledged Kumar’s contributions and the impact of his work within the office. The programme concluded with staff members wishing him good health and well-being in the years ahead.