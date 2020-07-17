Arunachal: Dana Takio passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- The former District Food and Civil Supplies Officer and former MLA contestant of Bordumsa-Diyun Assembly Constituency, Dana Takio passed away at around 6:30 PM on Friday. He had been suffering from various multi-organs’ failure as per sources.

As an individual, he had been gentle, charming and great human being and always wanted to contribute something to the progress of the State of Arunachal Pradesh. Today all of his admirers and lovers are mourning over his untimely demise. A great loss for the whole Nishi society indeed.

Takio, after great deal of thought, one fine morning woke up to sacrifice his high ranking government job to join state politics. Takio tried his luck in state politics by contesting the 2019 state assembly election on JD (U) ticket from 49th Diyun – Bordumsa general AC where he received a thrashing.

But unlike many other candidates in Arunachal, the defeat in election last year couldn’t stop Dana Takio from reaching out to people whom he cares. Till couple of months ago, he was active on social networking sites, often engaged in fruitful writeups.

Amid national lockdown, he was reportedly combating multi – internal organ failures. Finally, at around 6.30 pm this evening (17.07.2020), his internal organs collapsed, putting a permanent halt to his journey of life.

Takio was not only an ambitious politician but a smart leader and good human being.

I pray the almighty to shower his choicest blessing on his wives, children, family members and relatives by awarding them the much needed strength to overcome the tragic blow.

Please do join me in saying goodbye to the departed soul. May his soul rest in eternal peace.