Arunachal: Dalai Lama Nobel Anniversary observed in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The 36th Anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize conferred upon His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on December 10, 1989 was solemnly observed at the Thupten Gatseling Monastery, Itanagar, on Wednesday. The event honoured the Tibetan spiritual leader’s global legacy of peace, compassion, and non-violence.

Speaking at the occasion, Tarh Tarak, who also serves as President of the Himalayan Suraksha Manch, reflected on the timeless relevance of the Dalai Lama’s teachings. He stated that His Holiness’ commitment to universal brotherhood, peace and non-violence continues to inspire people worldwide.

Tarak also informed that the All India Tibet Support Group, under the Core Group for Tibetan Cause – India, has unanimously resolved to offer Tenshug — Long Life Prayer Ceremony to His Holiness on 11 March 2026, from Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Tawang marks 36 years of Dalai Lama’s Nobel honour

The Himalayan Suraksha Manch will spearhead the programme. He appealed to devotees and admirers to participate wholeheartedly in this spiritual offering. He also acknowledged the organisational efforts led by Lama Rinchin Norbu and his team in making the event meaningful.

During the programme, Lama Tashi Tsering presented a detailed lecture on the life, teachings, and global contributions of the Dalai Lama, underscoring why he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989. Dr. Leiky Wangchuk also addressed the gathering and shared his reflections.

Ritual prayers and Long Life Pujas were performed by monks for the well-being and longevity of His Holiness and for peace and welfare of all sentient beings. The ceremony concluded with collective prayers and messages of universal harmony.

Also Read- Arunachal Icon Oshong Ering Laid to Rest

As followers expressed hope for the enduring presence of His Holiness in guiding humanity, the gathering reaffirmed its commitment toward peace, compassion, and spiritual unity.

Other dignitaries present included Nima Sangey, Chairman, Resource Mobilization & Programme Implementation; Dr. Leiky Wangchuk, President, Itanagar Buddhist Cultural Society; Hinium Tachu, Vice-President HSMAP and Member, Arunachal Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board; and Lama Rinchin Norbu, Chairman In-Charge, Thupten Gatseling Monastery. Revered lamas, monks, and followers also participated in large numbers.