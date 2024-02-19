Arunachal: D. Ering WLS conducts sensitisation prog on wildlife conservation

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng )- As a part of their enhanced routine activities to create and spread more awareness about the conservation and protection of wildlife in and around the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, the management of D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary in association with the NSS unit of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) organised an awareness programme on Sunday at the JNC auditorium here in Pasighat with the theme ‘Wildlife matters, save wildlife’.

The awareness programme was aimed at sensitising the NSS volunteers of the college wherein activities like Marathon race, deliberation on importance of wildlife by PowerPoint presentations, plantation of saplings was held.

The programme was attended and participated by Principal, JNC, Dr. Tasi Taloh, NSS Coordinator, Asst. Prof. Dr. Kento Kadu, former AAPSU General Secretary, Tobom Dai, resource persons from NGO (Aaranyak), Dr. Jimmy Borah and Ms Ivy Farheen Hussain besides the presence of RO Borguli Wildlife Range, CK Chowpoo, RO Anchalghat Wildlife range, Orin Perme and RO Sibiyamukh, Oyem Mize under the active supervision of DFO D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Kempi Ete.

Earlier in the morning the program started with a Marathon race as a part of awareness on wildlife conservation for the participants covering JNC-GTC-Raneghat-Bodak/Ayeng/ Pasighat trijunction. The marathon race was flagged off by Dr. Tasi Taloh, Principal, JN College Pasighat. The DFO and other dignitaries later distributed the prizes to the winners of the marathon race for both boys and girls.

While addressing to the NSS volunteers, Divisional Forest Officer, Kempi Ete said that conservation of wildlife today requires a joint concerted efforts from all stakeholders including the student communities to maintain healthy natural ecosystems. She urged the students to play a proactive role in sensitising common people to the importance of wildlife conservation for the sake of the future generations.

While presenting photo records of wild animals of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Ete said that our local people are accustomed to exploit nature by felling trees and killing wildlife, which is a serious concern for all. Student communities needs to come forward in helping the forest and wildlife departments to stop such destructions, added Ete.

While Aaranyak’s project officer Ivy Farheen Hussain highlighted the wildlife diversity in the Northeast, with special reference to hunting and trafficking of rare and endangered species. She also delivered a presentation on the role of birds, insects and other exotic species in the maintenance of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

Aaranyak, being a reputed wildlide conservation NGO in North East India have been actively playing proactive role in protection of wildlife in D. Ering WLS from last couple of years which includes recent signing of MoU with the sanctuary authority for formation of Community Surveillance and Monitoring Team (CSMT).

Participating in the program, former AAPSU general secretary, Tobom Dai appealed to the people to stop killing wild animals in the name of festivals and traditions. While NSS unit coordinator Kento Kadu asked his NSS volunteers to spread the message of wildlife conservation efforts among your societies.