Arunachal- Cultural Guide Training for Eastern Arunachal held in Miao

Cultural Guide for Tourists to Arunachal Pradesh: This is the first time in India that Cultural Guides from within the tribal community have been trained to be tourist guides for culture interest tourists and visitors to the state. The advantage of being tourist guides from within the community is that the same guides would be culture leaders who would help to protect and continue the cultures and traditions in their own areas.

A total of 41 trainees from Tirap, Changlang, Longding, Namsai, Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley of Eastern region completed the 3 days training program, where the process of being professional culture guides was initiated.

The trainees would be sent to for a study tour to Subansiri region covering Chullyu, model agro tourism village and the heritage site of Ziro for 3 days. The successfully completed trainees of Subansiri region are on their 3 days visit to the heritage site of Namdapha.

The theory classes were followed by field visit on the second day to New Yumchum, a village which was adopted by the Tourism Department as a model village for Rural Tourism & Heritage Tea village, where the village elders shared their knowledge with the trainees.

The Department would shortly begin with fellowship program with the trainees and also provide them exposure with the tourism industry.

This is the second batch after similar initiative was taken for Subanshiri region at Ziro. The training which began on the International Women’s Day at the Noa Dihing Hall of Namdapha Jungle Camp at Miao was inaugurated by Dr. Madhura Dutta, an International ICH expert from Delhi and member of several committees of global organization like UNESCO etc, Mrs. Bela Tikhak, a social worker and member of APTOA and Mrs .Khoda Yakang, TIO at Miao, Changlang District.

Resource persons included Dr. Moromi Talukdar, Head of the Department of Anthropology at DHSK College at Dibrugarh, Raj Basu, Advisor, Rural Tourism and Homestays with the Tourism Department of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Madhura Dutta, Mayur Variya, Field Biologist at Namdapha National Park, Azad Aboh, Tour Guide and Mrs Bengia Manna Sonam, Deputy Director with Tourism Department of Arunachal Pradesh, who is leading the program on behalf of the Department.