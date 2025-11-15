Arunachal: Cultural Fest Marks Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas in Tawang

TAWANG: A vibrant cultural programme was held at Government Town Secondary School, Tawang, as part of the Vibrant Village Programme to commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, observed across India as Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas. The event aimed to strengthen tribal cultural identity while fostering collective participation in the strategically significant border district.

Rinchin Leta, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Dondup, District Coordinator representing the DDSE Tawang, served as the Guest of Honour. Both dignitaries commended the initiative for promoting cultural preservation and encouraging youth participation in heritage-linked activities.

The event featured five cultural troupes performing traditional dance and music, reflecting the region’s rich cultural diversity. Key performances included the Snow Lion Dance presented by the Welfare Association of Shyo Village, presentations by artists from the Monpa Institute of Performing Arts, and cultural performances by students of Kremethang School and Town Secondary School.

The programme was sponsored by the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Art and Culture, Tawang. Officials said the event reinforces ongoing efforts to support cultural continuity in remote border areas.

Prizes were distributed to participating artists in recognition of their contributions. A signature campaign promoting cultural pride and community engagement was also organised, drawing strong participation from students and local groups.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to artists, organisers, and sponsoring agencies for their support in making the programme a meaningful cultural celebration.