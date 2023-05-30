Arunachal: Cultural exchange programme held at Zemithang

ZEMITHANG- A cultural exchange programme was conducted by the ministry of culture government of India from 28-29 of this month under the programme Explore culture, cuisine, heritage and art of the vibrant villages of India at Zemithang.

15 students from Bhubaneshwar, Orissa along with officials from Ministry of culture led by it’s consultant Gauri Basu, members from NEZCC and officials from directorate of art and culture government of Arunachal Pradesh participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo, informed about the recent meeting of Deputy Commissioners of 19 border district of Arunachal Pradesh on vibrant village programme at New Delhi with higher authorities.

He further informed that till April this year there has been 67 thousand tourist visit to Tawang, but the tourists visiting Tawang have only four places to visit in their itinary ie Bumla, Jhonga-tser, Sela pass and Tawang monastery, whereas Zemithang area which is still unexplored and has so much potential for tourist attraction is left out.

Namka-chhu the place where first bullets of 1962 war were fired, Kenzamani and holy tree from where Dalai Lama entered India in 1959, the 12th century old Gorzam stupa, so many beautiful natural waterfalls, the centuries old shrines are all in Zemithang area, tourists visiting Tawang must visit these places he said.

He expressed his hope that in near future under the vibrant village programme, Zemithang area will come up as an important tourist destination. The local administration has started making action plans on possibilities and scopes in making Zemithang area vibrant and shall submit the same to government for further consideration.

He said that, to encourage tourist flow in the area administration will invite students and others from different parts of the country for Seema Darshan at Kenzamani and Hathongla borders.

Consultant, Ministry of Culture government of India, Gauri Basu, informed that Zemithang is the sixth village in Arunachal Pradesh they are visiting under this programme, and this programme is also like a part of Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat programme of government of India, She lauded the excellent coordination between army and civil administration in organising such programme in border area of Tawang district.

She also appreciated the artists from Indian army participating in the cultural exchange programme calling it real music coming from the hearts of those who are responsible for securing us. She further said that there is atmosphere of spirituality in Zemithang, which touches you.

Brigadier Vikas Lal, said that this cultural exchange programme is a platform to know more about your country, such programmes will play important role in national integration.

In his address ADC lungla, Tashi Dhondup, said that it is an rare opportunity for all of us to see cultural performance from other parts of country in such remote area, he further added that villages in Zemithang are very rich in culture, every village has its unique identity, and it’s an opportunity for villagers to participate in the cultural exchange programme with artists of Indian army and artists from Orissa.

The artists of Indian army dedicated a Zemithang anthem composed by Brigadier Vikas Lal, for the people of Zemithang.

Earlier the cultural exchange programme began with welcome address by Circle Officer Zemithang, Deewan Mara and ended with Vote of thanks from Sonam Tsering, District Art and Cultural Officer, Tawang.