Arunachal Cuisine Shines at Mumbai Food Awards

MUMBAI- Arunachal Pradesh showcased its indigenous culinary traditions at the Times Food & Nightlife Awards held in Mumbai, presenting a range of traditional dishes to a national audience comprising chefs, industry professionals and hospitality stakeholders.

The state participated with a dedicated stall at the event, held at The Westin in Powai, where it offered a curated selection of vegetarian dishes such as Amin, Chambai, Tasse, black rice and churpi, along with condiments prepared using locally sourced herbs. The presentation aimed to highlight the diversity of ingredients and culinary practices rooted in the region.

Among the offerings, beverages such as Sumac Cold Brew and Smoked Green Tea drew particular attention, with attendees gathering in noticeable numbers to sample them. The stall was one among several featured at the event, which included participation from multiple award-winning restaurants from Mumbai.

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Officials noted that the initiative was intended to introduce a wider audience to the food traditions of Arunachal Pradesh and to position the state within broader conversations around regional cuisines in India.

The participation also created opportunities for engagement with hospitality professionals, food critics and influencers, potentially opening pathways for collaborations in the culinary and tourism sectors.

The event, organised by The Times of India, is regarded as a significant platform within India’s food and hospitality industry, bringing together chefs, restaurateurs and stakeholders from across the country.

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The Arunachal Pradesh stall was led by Chef Pinky Veo, with assistance from Techi Seema, Seema Dodum Gyamar and Yami Veo. The initiative was undertaken by the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in coordination with the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and supported by Taste Palate, led by food critic Jugnu Gupta.

Observers noted that such representations of regional cuisines at national platforms may contribute to greater recognition of lesser-known food traditions, while also supporting the promotion of cultural tourism.