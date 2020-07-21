Arunachal: CS visits Covid Care Centre at Lekhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Lekhi- The Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar visited the covid care centre (CCC) here and expressed satisfaction with the facilities in place. He made the visit after covid patients raised concern over poor facilities including lack of nutritional food at CCC.

“All the staff are performing their task with utmost sincerity by following standard operating procedure (SOP). The food issue is being taken care of,” he said. The CS also informed that antigen tests for truckers will start at all the entry points of state within the next few days.

During the presence of Chief Secretary, Green Gold group donated 1000 kgs of Organic Thailand Lemon to the State Quarantine Facility.

Chief Secretary said that the distribution of lemon will help to boost immunity of patients at CCC and also the returnees staying at State Quarantine Facility.

Talking to the press, the promoter of Green Gold Likha Maj said the decision to donate lemon was taken in recognition of the contribution of the frontline workers.

“The organic Thailand breed lemon is highly nutritious and beneficial in terms of medicinal values and is much needed during this hour of Covid – 19 Pandemic to boost the immunity.”