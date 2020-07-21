ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: CS visits Covid Care Centre at Lekhi

Green Gold group donated 1000 kgs of Organic Thailand Lemon to the State Quarantine Facility.

July 21, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: CS visits Covid Care Centre at Lekhi
ADVERTISEMENT

Lekhi-  The Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar visited the covid care centre (CCC) here and expressed satisfaction with the facilities in place. He made the visit after covid patients raised concern over poor facilities including lack of nutritional food at CCC.

“All the staff are performing their task with utmost sincerity by following standard operating procedure (SOP). The food issue is being taken care of,” he said. The CS also informed that antigen tests for truckers will start at all the entry points of state within the next few days.

During the presence of Chief Secretary, Green Gold group donated 1000 kgs of Organic Thailand Lemon to the State Quarantine Facility.

Chief Secretary  said that the distribution of lemon will help to boost immunity of patients at CCC and also the returnees staying at State Quarantine Facility.

Talking to the press, the promoter of Green Gold Likha Maj said the decision to donate lemon was taken in recognition of the contribution of the frontline workers.

“The organic  Thailand   breed lemon is highly  nutritious  and  beneficial  in terms of medicinal values and is much needed  during this hour of Covid – 19 Pandemic to boost the immunity.”

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close