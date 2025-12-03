Arunachal: CS Reviews Key Projects in Dibang Valley

ANINI- Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta undertook a comprehensive review of key developmental initiatives in Dibang Valley District on Wednesday, focusing particularly on the progress of flagship schemes under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP). He was accompanied by Gopala Krishnan, Chairman of the Staff Selection Board, Government of India, Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain, and Goli Angu, Joint Director of Industries.

Senior district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok, and Heads of Departments, joined the inspection and review process.

During the district tour, the Chief Secretary examined ongoing works across multiple sectors, stressing adherence to timelines, quality assurance, and stronger inter-departmental coordination. According to officials present, the emphasis was on improving both the pace and effectiveness of project execution in one of the state’s most remote districts.

A detailed review meeting was held a day before the field visit, where Deputy Commissioner Nyorak presented an extensive PowerPoint briefing on the status of development indicators, infrastructure progress, and administrative challenges across the district.

The Chief Secretary issued directives aimed at strengthening monitoring systems, improving convergence among departments, and addressing persistent gaps that slow down implementation.

As part of the programme, the Chief Secretary also visited Bruni, the last motorable point in Dibang Valley, where he interacted with personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Gupta acknowledged their service in challenging terrain and discussed issues related to connectivity, infrastructure requirements, and inter-agency coordination in the border region.

While reviewing VVP and other major projects, the Chief Secretary reiterated the need for all completed assets to be formally handed over to the respective beneficiary departments. He noted that timely handover and maintenance are essential to ensure long-term public benefit and prevent resource underutilization.

The visit is expected to accelerate administrative follow-up and reinforce the focus on development in one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most strategically significant districts.