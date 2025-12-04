Arunachal: CS Concludes Anini Inspection

ANINI- Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta concluded his three-day tour of Dibang Valley with a detailed inspection of major infrastructure assets in Anini, focusing on the readiness and long-term public utility of key government establishments.

He was accompanied by Gopala Krishnan, Chairman, Staff Selection Board, New Delhi, and Secretary in-charge for Compliance Burden Reduction for Arunachal Pradesh; Pawan Kumar Sain, Chief Electoral Officer and Commissioner (Health); and G. Angu, Joint Director of Industries. Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak and departmental officials joined the field assessment.

Also Read- CS Reviews Key Projects in Dibang Valley

During the visit, the Chief Secretary inspected the newly constructed Mini Secretariat, the District Hospital, the Panchayat Guest House-cum-Heritage Centre, and the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). The review aimed to evaluate infrastructure standards, quality of execution, and preparedness for full functional integration within the district’s service and governance framework.

Acknowledging the progress made, the Chief Secretary appreciated the executing agencies for maintaining quality benchmarks and adhering to timelines. He said the completion of these infrastructure projects reflects a strong administrative commitment toward improved service delivery, connectivity, and development outcomes in Dibang Valley.

Also Read- Internet Opens New Markets for Arunachal’s Organic Farmers

He encouraged departments to prioritise optimal asset utilisation, stressing that effective activation of public infrastructure is crucial for long-term community benefit and sustainable development in the remote border district.

The visit is expected to accelerate operational readiness of the inaugurated facilities and enhance inter-departmental coordination for better public service access in Anini.