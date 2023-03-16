Arunachal: CRPF renovated Primary School in Longding

LONGDING- With the assiduous efforts of 36 Battalion CRPF, Government Primary School situated at Senua Noksa Village in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh was renovated/repaired under Civic Action Programme-2023 and has been dedicatedly handed over to the School Principal on 16/03/2023.

Speaking on occasion, Pawan Kumar Singh, Commandant-36 BN stressed upon need of good education in building up the future of tomorrow. He said that renovated school building will definitely add value in students life as it enhances educational environment, brings positive vibes as well as improve physical and safety conditions.

Holding the stage Pawan Kumar Singh said that Schools, being the second home, serve a number of purposes in a child’s life, ie from boosting their confidence to making them learn the importance of team work and socialization, schools do it all. Building plays a budding hand in creating a favorable environment for a child’s intellectual growth. The programme was attended by teachers, students and other dignitaries from the Civil Administration and Local Public.

Addressing the public Khuwang Wanghm, Raja/Chief of Sinua Noksa village appreciated the CRPF for always lending their hands for the welfare of Local People wherever they are deployed and thanked the Unit for reaching out to the poor and needy peoples of remote locality and taking care of their Educational infrastructure needs.

The initiatives taken up by 36 BN CRPF was highly applauded by the public.Shri Mishri Singh Yadav, Deputy Commandant, Ranjeet Prasad, Assistant Commandant, Insp/GD Raman Kumar,Chaigey Wangpan (HGB), Phejon Wangpan (G.P.M), PhelaiWangsu (GPM), Jatwang Wangsa (Teacher-in Charge/Principal), Kime Komo (SHO-Tissa Police station), Smt. Toiman Wangsa(Teacher), Talpho Wangpan (Ex-GPC), Langnai Wangpam (Ex-ASM), Wanggo Wangsu (Student Union Leader/Sinua Noksa) witnessed the above programme.