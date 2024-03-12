ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: CRPF inter Battalion Yoga Competition 2024 begins at Namsai

All the teams participated enthusiastically in this competition.

Last Updated: March 12, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: CRPF inter Battalion Yoga Competition 2024 begins at Namsai

NAMSAI-   The two-days CRPF Inter Battalion Yoga Competition -2024 of Jorhat Operational Sector in the premises of Battalion Headquarters under the aegis of 186 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force, Jaipur, Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh) was inaugurated today by the Dharmendra Kumar Singh , Commandant-186 Battalion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmendra Kumar Singh, in his address said that ‘’ Yoga is a tool that helps manage negative thoughts and maintain physical and mental well-being. The courageous troops of the Central Reserve Police Force put in a great deal of effort and dedication to uphold the internal security of the country; as a result, their ability to work may get affected”.

Also Read- AASSAC felicitates Manipur football team head coach

By incorporating yoga into their daily life they can give complete devotion and focus to their job and live a healthy life, he said.

Related Articles

The yoga competition was organized as per the guidelines issued by Yoga Federation of India/All India Police, Sports and Directorate General CRPF.

The competition included teams from 03 battalions of Arunachal Pradesh (36, 138 and 186 battalions) and 09 battalions of Assam (20, 30, 34, 68, 119, 142, 149, 155 and 171 battalions).

Bipin Kumar Singh, Second-in-command,  Jogender Singh, Deputy Commandant, Ms. S. Seema Devi, Assistant Commandant, Vimal Kanti Roy, Yoga Instructor, State Sports Academy, Miyau, Changlang, media personnel, subordinate officers and troops from  Namsai and Changlang districts were present.

Tags
Last Updated: March 12, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Trigonometry Chairman Tobom Dai kicks off 7th Pakke Paga Football Tournament

Arunachal: Trigonometry Chairman Tobom Dai kicks off 7th Pakke Paga Football Tournament

Arunachal: Nyage Taipodia of Likabali won the title of WFF

Arunachal: Nyage Taipodia of Likabali won the title of WFF

Arunachal: Mukhya Mantri Sports and Literary Championship 2023 kicked off at Mani

Arunachal: Mukhya Mantri Sports and Literary Championship 2023 kicked off at Mani

Arunachal: 11th Badminton Championship begins at Seijosa

Arunachal: 11th Badminton Championship begins at Seijosa

Arunachal: Tawang Badminton Team flagged off for 11th Greater Kameng badminton Championship

Arunachal: Tawang Badminton Team flagged off for 11th Greater Kameng badminton Championship

Arunachal: RGU Women’s Badminton Team Secured 3rd Position in East Zone Inter-University Badminton Championship

Arunachal: RGU Women’s Badminton Team Secured 3rd Position in East Zone Inter-University Badminton Championship

Arunachal: Lining 10th Chief Minister Veteran and Sub-Veteran State Badminton Championship 2023 concludes

Arunachal: Lining 10th Chief Minister Veteran and Sub-Veteran State Badminton Championship 2023 concludes

Arunachal: 6th Mountain Terrain Bike (MTB) Tawang Challenge concludes

Arunachal: 6th Mountain Terrain Bike (MTB) Tawang Challenge concludes

Arunachal: 6th Mountain Terrain Bike Tawang Challenge kicks off

Arunachal: 6th Mountain Terrain Bike Tawang Challenge kicks off

Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off world’s highest mountain biking race Monduro 3.0

Arunachal: Pema Khandu flags off world’s highest mountain biking race Monduro 3.0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button