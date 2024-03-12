Arunachal: CRPF inter Battalion Yoga Competition 2024 begins at Namsai

NAMSAI- The two-days CRPF Inter Battalion Yoga Competition -2024 of Jorhat Operational Sector in the premises of Battalion Headquarters under the aegis of 186 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force, Jaipur, Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh) was inaugurated today by the Dharmendra Kumar Singh , Commandant-186 Battalion.

Dharmendra Kumar Singh, in his address said that ‘’ Yoga is a tool that helps manage negative thoughts and maintain physical and mental well-being. The courageous troops of the Central Reserve Police Force put in a great deal of effort and dedication to uphold the internal security of the country; as a result, their ability to work may get affected”.

By incorporating yoga into their daily life they can give complete devotion and focus to their job and live a healthy life, he said.

The yoga competition was organized as per the guidelines issued by Yoga Federation of India/All India Police, Sports and Directorate General CRPF.

The competition included teams from 03 battalions of Arunachal Pradesh (36, 138 and 186 battalions) and 09 battalions of Assam (20, 30, 34, 68, 119, 142, 149, 155 and 171 battalions).

Bipin Kumar Singh, Second-in-command, Jogender Singh, Deputy Commandant, Ms. S. Seema Devi, Assistant Commandant, Vimal Kanti Roy, Yoga Instructor, State Sports Academy, Miyau, Changlang, media personnel, subordinate officers and troops from Namsai and Changlang districts were present.