Itanagar- The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women(APSCW) has received report of crime against women during the lockdown from capital complex and various districts of the state through district One Stop Centres and Women Helpline.

According to APSCW Twenty five cases registered during lockdown. The APSCW provided counselling telephonically to the victims. The Commission also sought status reports of the unnatural death of a lady officer, death of a lady in the fire accident and 3 abandoned widows.

Further the Commission has contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19 and 1000 ps surgical mask to the Covid hospital at TRIHMS.