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Arunachal: Crèche Facility Inaugurated in Seppa Secretariat

A new crèche facility at Seppa District Secretariat aims to support working mothers and promote gender-inclusive governance.

Last Updated: 16/04/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Crèche Facility Inaugurated in Seppa Secretariat

SEPPA — In a move aimed at strengthening gender-inclusive governance and employee welfare, a crèche facility for the children of staff was inaugurated at the District Secretariat in Seppa, East Kameng district.

The facility was inaugurated by Ealing Tallang, MLA of the 10-Seppa East Assembly Constituency, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Yashaswini B, Superintendent of Police Shivendu Bhushan, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Manjunath R.

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The crèche is an initiative conceptualised by the Deputy Commissioner and funded through the district’s untied funds. It has been designed to provide a safe, secure, and child-friendly environment within the office premises, enabling working parents—particularly mothers—to manage their professional responsibilities with greater ease.

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The idea for the facility emerged from observations that several women employees were compelled to bring their young children to the workplace, often affecting their productivity and well-being. The administration sought to address this gap by creating a dedicated space for childcare during office hours.

Speaking at the inauguration, the MLA described the initiative as a progressive and people-centric step, noting its importance in promoting women’s empowerment and fostering a healthier work environment.

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The Deputy Commissioner reiterated the administration’s commitment to introducing innovative and practical measures that support employee welfare and improve governance outcomes. She emphasized that such initiatives contribute to building a more compassionate and efficient administrative system.

Officials noted that the crèche facility is expected to enhance workplace morale, support gender inclusivity, and serve as a model for similar interventions in other districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was attended by Heads of Departments, members of local organisations, and district officials, reflecting broad institutional support for the initiative.

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Last Updated: 16/04/2026
1 minute read
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