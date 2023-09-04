Arunachal: Creating sustainable entrepreneurs to be focus of SDE Dept- Commissioner

ZIRO- A re-look at the skill development policy of the state for a holistic skill development eco-system which would propel spirit of entrepreneurship among youth of the state is need of the hour, said commissioner designate for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Saugat Biswas, on his maiden tour to Ziro here today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting that skill development was a means to hone the inherent talents and ignite the passions of the youth, the commissioner said entrepreneurship should be outcome of the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship which would bring tangible result and positive effects in the lives of the youth.

Arunachal: 700 beneficiaries selected under ANBY at Lower Subansiri DLMIC meet

Further, the commissioner highlighted the necessity of leveraging the potential of Govt. schemes and departments including textiles, handloom and handicrafts, SRLM, PMEGP, PMFME, tourism, horticulture and fisheries by putting relevant skilling initiatives in place. He further added that Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department would develop a converged road map in that direction.

Underscoring the importance of sustenance of entrepreneurial ventures, the commissioner said institutionalization of ‘hand holding’ system of such entrepreneurial ventures along with the sick ones by Govt. was needed to sustain the spirit of entrepreneurship.

During the two-day visit of Ziro valley in Lower Subansiri District, the commissioner visited the Govt. Industrial Training Institute at Manipolyang and had a first-hand glance of the functioning of institute besides interacting with staffs and officials including listening to their grievances.

Later in the day, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime organized a meeting-cum-interaction session at Subansiri Sadan involving all the members of District Skill Committee (DSC) comprising 15 Head of Offices from various line departments.

Arunachal: DC promotes ‘vocal for local’ at Ziro office

The meeting resolved to draw a road map of the various skill development training programmes to be undertaken for youth and entrepreneurs of the District. ‘Convergence and collaboration’were also decided to be incorporated while undertaking skill development training programmes of the departments.

The commissioner also interacted with few local upcoming and successful entrepreneurs from the fields of horticulture, agriculture, textiles and handicrafts and took their inputs. He also visited the Textiles and Handicrafts craft centre, Diilyang Diibu Multipurpose Cooperative Society and the Naara Aba Winery prior to his departure back to Itanagar.