Arunachal: Craft Skill exhibition on Librarians’ Day in Namsai

NAMSAI- To commemorate the 131st Birth Anniversary of Padmashree Dr S. R. Ranganathan, the father of library science, National Librarian’s Day was celebrated here in the District library, Namsai in a befitting manner.

Deputy Commissioner Namsai C.R. Khampa, SDO, J.Pertin, EAC R. Karlo, S.W.Mosobi, W.Mossang, Circle Officer I.T.Riba, M. Anku, Librarians from various educational institutions across the district, members of the District library planning committee , Resource persons Raju Dutta and Manosh Kr. P.R. attended the program.

Artistic Craft prepared on the spot by twenty five (25) students of different schools of Namsai District enthralled the audience.

Taking part in the programme DC Khampa lauded the students for their extra ordinary creativity and talent of creating artistic items from waste and discarded materials. He said that Library movement should be taken forward furtherance of a society’s enlightenment.

“Any amount of time spent in a library can enlighten an individual and for additional information other than academic learnings, visiting library is important, he said.

Offering floral tributes to the Portrait of Dr Ranganathan, SDO Pertin appealed to the students to avail the modern and exhaustive services being provided by the District Library.

She urged the participants to visit the library as frequently as possible and to encourage others to follow the same trend. She also urged the parents to send their children to the library to explore the resources available.

Earlier welcoming the gathering Librarian S. Mukhopadhyay elaborated on the significance of celebrating Librarians Day, and stated that to become a responsible citizen of the country library can play a pivotal role for the students and youth of the society.

He said, library is the knowledge Centre of the town and visit to the library is must in order to ensure enhancement of knowledge in everyone’s life.

Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya Namsai Manosh Kumar also spoke and recalled the contributions of Dr. Ranganathan. He elaborated on the five laws of library science and classification system which are still being emulated by the libraries in entire world.