Arunachal: Crackdown on Illegal Stone Crushers in Keyi Panyor

KEYI PANYOR- In a decisive move to curb illegal mining and enforce compliance with state regulations, the Keyi Panyor District Administration conducted a major enforcement operation on November 3, targeting illegal stone crusher units and unauthorized mineral extraction activities across multiple sites in the district.

The operation was jointly led by Assistant Mineral Development Officer (AMDO) Beru Dulom and a 26-member police team headed by Inspector Token Dubi, Officer-in-Charge of Yachuli Police Station.

During the inspection, three units — M/s NT LLP (Pitapool), M/s Meens Stone Crusher (Potin), and M/s D & L Enterprises (Potin) — were found operating in violation of the Arunachal Pradesh Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2020. The violations included absence of valid No Objection Certificates (NOC), continued operation after permit expiry, and illegal extraction and transportation of minor minerals.

Following the discovery of these violations, the administration sealed all three units and seized heavy machinery from the sites. The inventory included 13 dumper trucks, 3 backhoe loaders, 5 excavators, and 1 loader. While roadworthy vehicles were transported to Yazali Police Station for custody, defunct machinery was sealed in situ.

Authorities ensured that all legal protocols were observed during the enforcement drive, including issuance of seizure memos, photographic and video documentation of the sites, and immobilization of equipment. Show-cause notices were served to the violators, granting them a seven-day period to respond.

Speaking on the operation, district officials emphasized that the crackdown forms part of a larger campaign to prevent illegal mining, conserve natural resources, and enforce responsible extraction practices in the region.

“Illegal mining not only leads to revenue loss but also causes irreversible environmental damage. The administration is determined to ensure compliance with mining laws,” an official said.

The district administration has announced that similar enforcement drives will continue in the coming weeks to ensure stricter adherence to the Arunachal Pradesh Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2020.