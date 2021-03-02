Arunachal: Covid Vaccine support services launches in East Kameng  

SEPPA- Now with the opening of COVID-19 vaccination to all people above 60 and those with co-morbidities above 45 years, the East Kameng district administration in association with Project StepOne has launched a new initiative in the district to help the people get vaccinated by providing free COVID-19 related telemedicine counseling support to the masses.

Project StepOne is a non-profit NGO which has been involved in providing COVID-19 related telemedicine support to people across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Under this initiative, people can get all their doubts and queries about COVID-19 vaccination answered by doctors and volunteers of Project StepOne by calling the covid helpline at 03787-222999. People from other districts can also avail this facility.

The district administration will monitor the health of those getting vaccinated to check for any side effects of the vaccine which may occur in a very small percentage of the population. People will receive automated calls daily from Project StepOne for 5 days after they get vaccinated. And, in case they report any symptoms, a doctor will call them to provide consultation and advice. People can also call the helpline directly in case they wish to consult a doctor regarding any side effects they might be experiencing.

The healthcare and frontline workers who are nominated by their respective departments to receive the vaccination free of cost will also receive a call to clarify any doubts they may have with regard to taking the vaccination.

East Kameng Deputy Commissioner P Pravimal Abhishek informed that the goal of the initiative is to bring the pandemic under control at the earliest through vaccination and demystifying any doubts regarding the vaccine so that the people can return to their normal life and forge ahead with the all-round development of the State.

A spokesperson from Project StepOne also said that after helping 2.5 million citizens in 18 States the NGO is now looking forward to make the vaccination programme successful through timely interventions.

Citizens interested in volunteering in this noble cause with Project StepOne may register themselves at https://projectstepone.org/.