Arunachal: Covid vaccination for frontline workers launched

ITANAGAR- The vaccination for frontline workers has been launched today simultaneously in several places. Informed an official.

Nodal Officer (Vaccination) Dr. M Padung inform that today the vaccination has been launched for field level workers (FLW) in four places simultaneously in state. the vaccination will be given to police, security personnels of state and centre, panchayat and revenue department who has been actively working in the Covid management. He said.

The four places which include RK Mission Hospital, Itanagar BP General Hospital, Pasighat, district hospital Namsai and district hospital Tawang and we have target to cover most of FLW in time to come.

Till date there is no any reaction case of vaccination across the state and nothing to fear and is like other vaccine and tested one. He said.

We have completed around eleven thousands health care workers, there are very few cases of refusal and we will see that everyone get vaccinated as there is no problem and the Covid vaccine is safe. Dr. Padung said.

There are around thirty one thousand security forces and around twelve thousand six hundreds are of state police and prison and we are trying to get all the health care workers and frontline workers get vaccinated. He said.

Majority district vaccinated are average of around 50 % while Upper Siang has achieved to 96 % Namsai and Leparada is 80% and so on but the Pakke Kessang district has not achieved and is around 27% and we are trying that all cold chain system and requested the respective DMO and DRCHO to increase the vaccination drive.

DIG, Madhur Verma inform the press as per turn and message from the vaccination team our police personnels including officer has been reaching to vaccination centre to vaccinated themselves.

We are lucky that after a long wait we have got vaccine of our own country which is tested and safe. We should not worry and happily take the vaccination for safety from Covid.