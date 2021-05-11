Arunachal: Covid Vaccination camps held at villages of Tawang dist

TAWANG- Covid vaccination camps were organized at Mago, Shalungthi and Tsechu(Damteng) villages under Thingbu circle of Jang Sub division Tawang on 8th of this month. These are some of the most interior Villages of Tawang district towards Indo Tibet Border.

The medical team from CHC Jang was headed by Dr.Rinchin Neema, DRCHO Tawang accompanied by ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, Addl.DC Jang RD Thungon, EAC Thingbu Pemtan Monpa and other officials.

A total of 88 beneficiaries above 45 years of age were vaccinated while 35 patients with different ailments were given treatment and provided free medicine. DRCHO Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema gave awareness about COVID-19 prevention and its protocols, he also imparted education to the villagers on ill effects of Tobacco and alcohol, and awareness on other communicable diseases in local dialect.

Leki Gombu ZPC Tawang and RD Thungon, ADC Jang, later distributed face masks and hand sanitizers to the villagers and at the same time advised them to maintain good hygiene, they also inspected the Health sub center at Mago village. This was the maiden visit of Leki Gombu and RD Thungon to these remote villages after assuming their respective chairs.