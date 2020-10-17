Arunachal: Covid positive woman gives birth to a baby after operation in DCH pasighat

Pasighat ( By Maksam Tayeng )- First ever surgery on covid-19 positive woman was performed today in DCH, by a team of doctors, Nursing officers and supporting staffs from Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat.

A patient of advanced pregnancy requiring surgical intervention was successfully operated by the team and consequently blessed by a healthy female baby.

The team was led by Dr Binpi Karlo, Gynecologist and supported by Dr Yamini Taloh Anesthesiologist, Dr Gagam Dai Senior Pediatrician, Marshal Panyang Nursing Officer, Otam Taloh Nursing Officer and Jeeten OT boy, informed District Medical Officer, Dr. Kaling Dai.

“It was a tough procedure with suffocation and poor visibility with wearing Personal Protective Equipments”, said the operating doctor.

However the team created a history by successfully accomplishing the procedure in trying conditions for the first time in DCH Pasighat. “I congratulate the team from the core of my heart for saving the lives of mother and a child by risking their own lives in a pandemic situation.

Their guts and grit set a benchmark for all service providers and re-ignite the true spirit of serving the people in need”, added DMO, Dr. Dai.