Arunachal: Covid Hospital at Midpu will not starts Until works is not completed- Alo Libang

Itanagar: The health minister Alo Libang has made it clear that until all the required infrastructure is in place; the dedicated covid health centre (DCHC) at Midpu under Papum Pare district will not be made operational. Talking to press here on Thursday Libang said hospital should not be opened just for namesake when the work is not fully completed

The minister also informed that all the agencies including PHED and power department are working hard to speed up the work but the heavy monsoon rain has affected its progress.

“The construction agency has sought time till August 7. Let them continue work and after one week we will review the progress. There should not be any compromise with the quality of work,” Libang. The 35 bedded prefabricated DCHC was supposed to start operation from July 31 as given date by the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to media at under construction DCHC site during his visit.

However major works are yet to be completed. “After all the work is completed and doctors are satisfied with facilities in place, the hospital will start functioning. When the health department takes it over, all the work should be finished after proper sanitization for two days and also naturally. The carrying out of work when hospital is in operation is not good” said health minister.

Further Libang also said lockdown is imposed only when situation turn grim. “The people’s frustration is understandable but remember lockdown is imposed only to break the chain of infection and to isolate the infected people by conducting large scale testing,” he added.