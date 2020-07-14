Arunachal: Covid Hospital at Midpu is still not ready

Midpu- With the number of Covid 19 cases rising in the state, the focus has turned to dedicated pre-fabricated Covid 19 hospital coming up here at Midpu was to start functioning by now is still not ready.

Besides issues like delay in arrival of the pre-fabricated cabins which are being brought from Jamshedpur, non availability of construction materials for additional works due to imposition of lock down in capital complex, the lack of cooperation from locals has further delayed the work.

Altogether seven cabins will be installed to convert it into a 35 bedded dedicated covid care hospital (DCHC). Till now 5 cabins have been installed. On Tuesday one more cabin arrived and another cabin is expected to reach within one week. Further the people working at the hospital site informed that they are facing lot of hostility from the local population, the local people are erecting fences near the hospital. The people working in the site are not feeling safe,” said a worker at the site.

The power department tried to install transformer for the hospital but facing hindrances .In five cabins installed so far the AC has been installed but there is no power supply to test. It is very difficult to execute work in such atmosphere,” he added.

Though police has posted one IRBN personnel. “There is an urgent need for intervention by the health department and Papum Pare district administration and state government taking cognizance of urgent need of Covid hospital in state specially in capital complex in view of increasing positive cases . The land issues should be clarified so that work is not disturbed,” he said.

Meanwhile the secretary health P Parthiban while talking to press at Itanagar during a visit to MLA apartment for establishment of makeshift hospital for critical covid patient alognwith Health Minister on Tuesday claimed that within next 10 days the Midpu Covid hospital will start functioning for moderate cases.