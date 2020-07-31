Arunachal: Covid Health Centre at Midpu as announced by CS is yet to start on 31st July

ADVERTISEMENT

Midpu: The pre fabricated Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) at Midpu as announced by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar is yet to start on 31st July. The reason is heavy rainfall created hindrance in completion of DCHC. However the media persons visited the site on 31st July have seen the construction work of the hospital was in full swing.

Present at the site the chief engineer, PHED, Toko Jyoti who is overseeing the construction of DCHC has said that ” they are working hard to complete the Centre at the earliest. he said issues like heavy rainfall, lack of labourers and materials have affected the progress of work.

“We were told about the requirement of additional infrastructures only on July 21 by the health department. From July 23 onwards the work was started on war footing. The people are working in two shifts and more than 150 labourers are engaged. He said almost 5 days have been lost due to heavy rainfall in the last one week. However, he assured that if the weather condition improves the hospital will be ready by August 7.

Further chief engineer Jyoti informed that besides prefabricated cabins which have arrived from Jamshedpur, there are several structures which have to be constructed to make the hospital functional. “We are constructing accommodation for health workers for stay during their duty time.

Other infrastructure including kitchen, dining hall, toilets, reception, doctors lounge, pa doffing and donning room, guard room, mini OT, nurse room, laundry house, boundary fencing, water tank, parking area etc. Everything is being done based on the requirement submitted by the health department,” said CE Jyoti.

Meanwhile a team of All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) led by its vice president Meje Taku also visited the hospital site on Friday and interacted with officials, contractor and labourers. Later talking to press AAPSU vice president Meje Taku urged the state government to make the hospital functional only when it is fully ready. “Please don’t do inauguration just for the namesake. Also the government should not announce deadlines. Even if some time is taken, get the quality work done,” said Meje Taku. He said DCHC should be properly furnished and best equipment should be provided.

On Thursday the Health Minister Alo Libang had said that the dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC) will not be made operational until all required infrastructure is in place. He made the statement after Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar during his visit to hospital on July 21 announced July 31 as the deadline for completion of work and made functional.