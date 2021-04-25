Arunachal Covid Crisis: RGU suspends classes for all courses

ITANAGAR- The Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU has decided to suspend offline classes for all courses with effect from 1st May, 2021 till further orders in view of increasing Covid-19 cases, informed Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar. RGU, through a press release.

He Informed that, ” an emergent meeting of administration and COVID 19 Task Force, RGU held to take stock of the situation and the impact of second wave of Covid 19 at the university campus.

In the meeting it was resolved that , ‘’In view of the sudden surge of second wave of Covid-19 Pandemic situations and inconformity with the latest Notifications (SOPs) issued by the Govt. of India & the State Government, and also keeping in view of the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the university campus, the university authority has decided to suspend offline classes for all courses with effect from 1st May, 2021 till further orders.”

Consequent upon this, it was decided that all the Halls of Residences of the university will be closed down and all the boarders (students) shall vacate the Hostel on or before 1st May, 2021 (Saturday).

It was further noted that, all academic activities including classes and examinations will be conducted online / blended mode as per the modified Academic Calendar 2020-21 (Dynamic Last Phase) already notified vide letter No. AC-57/Calendar/97 (Vol-I) dated 24th April, 2021 of the university.