Arunachal: Covid -19 vaccination reaches last village of India

Tawang: Covid -19 vaccination at PHC Bongleng was inoculated to 14 beneficiaries today. PHC Bongleng is situated near Indo Bhutan border under Bongkhar circle in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The session was inaugurated by Circle Officer Phuntso Tashi in presence of Medical Officer Dr. Pema Dolma, public leaders and DRCHO Tawang Dr. Lobsang Tempa, Dr Tempa has been continuously supervising the vaccination sessions in the District.

Vaccination session also held at KDS DH Tawang where 106 beneficiaries has been vaccinated successfully.

CoVID-19 vaccination also begins today at CHC Nafra in presence of L W Bapu ADC, Nafra and all HOD’s were also present.