Arunachal: Covid 19 vaccination drive started at various Health Centers Of Papum-Pare

YUPIA: Joining rest of the nation, Covid-19 vaccination drive in Papum-Pare (Rural) was rolled out today. The programme was launched by Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu today at Community Health Centre Doimukh.

The session started with vaccination of a Medical Officer. The vaccination drive for Health Care Workers was also held at Kimin and Balijan Community Health Centre.

Altogether 133 Health Care Workers were vaccinated including ASHA and AWW out of targeted 216 on day one.

Vaccination drive will continue in rest of the district on 22nd Jan’2021. No AEFI case was reported till the completion of the session.