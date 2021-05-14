Arunachal: Covid-19 spike in Tawang, people requesting for complete lockdown- MLA

TAWANG- The covid-19 positive cases are increasing in Tawang district and there is high chances of community spread of the virus, informed Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang.

Charing a review meeting on Covid-19 status held at conference hall in DC office on Friday, MLA informed that ” The number of covid positive case in the district is increasing daily, and most of the cases are asymptomatic due to which there is a high chances of community spread of the virus” .

“Many villages have opted for self lockdown and requesting for district lockdown. Persons infected with virus are ignorant and donot wants to go for tests due to which probably its being spread. MLA sought opinion from health officials.

” Ultimate decision will be taken at Government level for approval of District lock down”, said MLA .

Present on the meeting, DC Tawang, Sang Phuntsok said Although lockdown has lots of economic costs, but for larger interest and on inputs from medical experts we should pursue the matter with govt.

” if government approves District lock down we have to go for rigorous testing and tracking of contacts and treatment to those infected if needed, we should try to ensure that no further transmission of virus is achieved” said DC Tawang.

Meanwhile, in the meeting it was decided that ” to send the matter to govt for approval.

MLA Tashi also assured to help purchase testing kits from his local area development fund for all the three constituencies of Tawang district.