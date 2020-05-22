Arunachal: COVID-19 Quarantine centres at Mebo doing its best despite criticism- ADC

Pasighat- ( Bu Maksam Tayeng ) – The COVID-19 Quarantine centre Mebo here in East Siang District which are divided into two separate centres one each for male in Govt. Hr. Sec. School Mebo and female in Don Bosco School are sheltering returnees from various parts of the country based on their zone of returns like red, orange and green.

The quarantine centre of Mebo was being trolled in social media regarding allegation of negligence from the part of administration of Mebo for allowing one Krishna Shah, a returnee from red zone area of Patna, Bihar to enter his home at Mebo Romdum before entering into quarantine centres.

The food quality was also questioned by the inmates of the quarantine centre for negligence on the part of food supply as no curry was provided to the inmates. While one student from Ayeng village who have returned from Delhi had alleged of negligence in providing good food, other one from Sigar village who have been to neighbouring Jonai, Assam also alleged low quality food and half cooked oil etc.

However, when contacted, Quarantine Centre Don Bosco School Facility In-Charge Ms Omi Tayeng said that, the management is taking all precautionary measures in ensuring proper care of the students and others returnee from COVID-19 infected states and cities from around the country.

While Obang Tayeng, Facility In-Charge of Male Quarantine Centre at GHSS Mebo clarified that there was no any lapses from the part of Mebo quarantine centres and Mr Shah was taken into quarantine centre directly on returning from Ruksin checkgate.

However, Obang Tayeng has suggested for arrangement of toilets and bathrooms as more students or returnees are expected and all those having returned from red zone areas need to be provided with separate toilet-bathrooms.

While, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo, Hage Lailang has denied all the allegation upon Mebo Quarantine centres for allowing one Krishna Shah to enter his home before putting him into quarantine centre. “Anyone can come and check the records, Shah came from Patna at Dibrugarh railway station on 15th May morning and after due clearance from railways he reached Ruksin Check gate and on due screening and clearance from there he reached Mebo on a Tata Magic and he was directly taken into the centre.

There has no question of letting him enter his home first”, clarified Lailang. Regarding low quality food, Lailang has also clarified that, he has strictly directed his management for best quality food available. He also said that every effort is being made to check possible spread of Corona Virus here in the region and mandatory and necessary checking and testing are being done in the Quarantine centres.

As per ADC Mebo, Hage Lailang, total of 35 people were quarantined till Thursday in the Mebo Quarantine Facilities out of which 21 have been released for home quarantine after their test came negative, 8 persons results are awaited and rest are yet to be tested.