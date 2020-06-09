Arunachal: COVID-19 positive patient hailing from Pakke Kesang declared COVID-19 free 

Itanagar- A COVID-19 positive patient hailing from Pakke Kesang has finally won his battle with the virus and declared ” COVID-19 free ” by health officers and discharged from the Covid Care Facility, Banderdawa on Tuesday.

The patient was kept in Covid Care Center, Banderdawa after he was tested positive for Covid-19. On Tuesday he was sent for 14 days home quarantine after Multiple swab tests conducted on him came out negative.

Papumpare DC Pige Ligu handed over the discharge slip to the recovered patient in presence of ADC, Kimin, Likha Tejji, DMO, capital in presence of health care staffers.

Earlier Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday, took to Twitter to announce the recovery of the patient after his swab sample tested negative two consecutive times.

Interacting with the media, Ligu congratulated the patient for winning the fight against the virus and appealed people not to discriminate against the recovered patients rather treat them as a symbol of “hope and victory”.

“People who get recovered are brave enough to fight the virus. We should not discriminate rather welcome him because only when we unite we can tide over the prevailing situation,” Ligu pointed out.

” The District Administration may initiate legal action against those found discriminating or stigmatizing the recovered patients or health care officials under DM Act, ” asserted Ligu.

Ligu further called on everyone to raise awareness about fake myths relating to Covid -19 and together break the stereotypes that spread fear and misinformation within communities.

ADC, Kimin Likha Tejji also appealed all not to discriminate against the healthcare workers who have been playing a crucial role in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

” All the frontline workers are performing their duties knowing the health hazard associated with it. But stigmatization and discrimination that wasn’t something they mentally prepared neither signed up for,” Tejji underscored.

Tejji underlined that we need to give these forces the needed empathy or encouragement to continue their duties, not ostracisation.

He lamented that healthcare personnel across are battling a series of challenges and stigma which is not justified.

Watch Video

DMO, Capital, Mandip Perme appealed the public to accept the recovered patient as a normal person reassuring that cured people won’t infect others as they are not harboring the virus.

He appealed to everyone not to create an atmosphere of fear and panic for the recovered persons, who are suffering from this infection due to unfortunate reasons.

It is to mention that earlier 1 Covid-19 patient was discharged from Zonal Hospital Tezu in lohit and till date two persons has been discharged as Covid free.