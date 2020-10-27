ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Covid-19 death toll reaches 36 after a prisoner died due to corona infection on Tuesday

October 27, 2020
Itanagar:  One prisioner died due to Corona infection in Arunachal Pradesh reported on Tuesday, which pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 36, and 81 fresh COVID-19 cases which  taken the state’s virus count to 14472, said a report of health department.

A ’61’ Yrs old male (Prisoner) from District Jail, Jully, Itanagar DCH-Chimpu, Itanagar died on 27th Oct, 2020 at DCH- Chimpu, Itanagar. Suspected case of Cerebro-Vascular Accident with Covid-19 infection. Patient was referred from District Jail , Jully, Itanagar and admitted to DCH-Chimpu on 19 Oct, 2020 at 11:30 pm and died due to Septic Shock. The body was disposed off as per Covid-19 protocol.

Meanwhile,  Forty seven  out of  81 fresh cases are Symptomatic  and rest 34 new patients are asymptomatic.  All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today  115  more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

Of the 14472 positive cases, 2139 are active while 12297  people have recovered, 36 patients have died, and  300520 persons  have been tested so far.

