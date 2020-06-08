Arunachal Covid-19 count rises to 57, Active cases are 56

Itanagar- Today, 6 new COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported, taking the total cases in Arunachal

Pradesh to 57, with 56 active cases and 1 recovered.

The newly detected positive cases are in district Changlang (3), Lower Dibang Valley (1), Tirap (1)

and East Siang (1). All positive cases shifted to COVID Care Center (CCC). They were all detected in Facility Quarantine (FQ).

As on 8th June at 11: 30 pm, among 56 Active cases, Highest number is 37 from Changlang followed by 7 from Capital Region, while Namsai-2, Lohit-2, East Siang-2. Pakke Kessang-1, Tawang-1, Upper Siang-1, West Siang-1 Tirap-1, and Lower Dibang Valley-1.