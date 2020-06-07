Arunachal Covid-19 count rises to 51, Active 50

Itanagar- Today, 2 new COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported, taking the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh to 51, with 50 active cases and 1 recovered, as per data issued by department of health , Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday .

The newly detected two positive cases are in district Changlang . All positive cases shifted to COVID Care Center (CCC). They were all detected in Facility Quarantine (FQ).

As on 7th June at 11: 30 pm, among 50 Active cases, Highest number is 34 from Changlang followed by 7 from Capital Region, while Namsai-2, Lohit-2, Pakke Kessang-1, Tawang-1, Upper Siang-1, West Siang-1 and East Siang-1.