ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Covid-19 count rises to 49, 1 recovered, Active 48

All positive cases shifted to COVID Care Center (CCC). They were all detected in Facility Quarantine (FQ). 

June 6, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal Covid-19 count rises to 49, 1 recovered , Active 48

Itanagar- Today, 2 new COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported, taking the total cases in Arunachal
Pradesh to 49, with 48 active cases and 1 recovered.

The newly detected positive cases are in district Changlang (1), and East Siang (1). All positive cases shifted
to COVID Care Center (CCC). They were all detected in Facility Quarantine (FQ).

As on 6th June at 11: 30 pm,   among 48 Active cases, Highest number is 32 from Changlang followed by 7 from Capital Region, while  Namsai-2, Lohit-2, Pakke Kessang-1, Tawang-1, Upper Siang-1, West Siang-1 and East Siang-1.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close