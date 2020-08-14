Arunachal: Covid-19 claims one more life, 95 new cases detected

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: One more person died of COVID- 19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, raising the death toll due to coronavirus in the state to Five, while 95 people tested positive taking the total number of cases to 2607, said a health department bulletin.

Arunachal registered its 5th COVID related death on Friday.55years old was detected positive on Thursday at Namsai and later referred to Tezu Zonal Hospital. He breathed his last today morning.

The deceased had fever for one day with loss of appetitie and generalized weakness on 11th August. On 13 August he was admitted in DH-Namsai after he developed severe respiratory distress. with SPO2 at 85% and low BP. He went into coma and shock soon after. He was shifted to Tezu Zonal Hospital on 13th August and expired early morning of 14th August and buried in Namsai by the district administration.

Among the people who tested positive for the disease on Friday, 44 are from West Kameng, 9 each from East Siang and Changlang, 8 from Itanagar Capital Complex, 5 from Namsai, 3 each from Lower Siang, Tawang, and Lower Dibang Valley, 2 each from West Siang, Upper Subansiri, and Lohit, 1 each from Anjaw, East Kameng, Ppaumpare, Tirap, and upper Siang

Of the total 2607 cases in Arunachal Pradesh , 5 people have died, 852 are active cases. 32 more patient were released after they tested Negative, taking the total number of patients discharged on Thursday to 1750.

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department with the media is as follows.