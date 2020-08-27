Arunachal: Covid 19 cases rising in Bomdila, 5 days lockdown declared

ADVERTISEMENT

Bomdila: In view of sudden rise In cases of COVID-19 In Bomdila Township and the positive cases have been Increasing on daily basis at an average of 3-4 cases per day, the district administration has declared lockdown in entire Bomdila Township and adjoining villages of Sera and Pedung from 2;00 pm on 27th August to midnight of 31 August , informed Sang Khandu, ADC (HQ)-cum-Incident Commander, Bomdila.

During the period of Lockdown, movement of persons and vehicles will be restricted except for purchase of essential commodities and medical emergencies.

The BCT road passing through Bomdila Township will remain open for all the inter-district movement including Army, Para Military and BRIT without any stoppage within the Bomdila Township.

All the shops and business establishment should remain closed during the period of lockdown except for those selling essential commodities which will remain open only from 1000 hrs to 1200 hrs.

All the Govt. offices and establishments will run with minimum capacity of 30% strength except those involved in essential services.

Only those vehicles which has special pass issued by district administration for the purpose of essential and emergency services will be allowed to ply with mandatory following of social distancing norms and wearing of mask.

Violation of this order will lead to legal action and penalization under Disaster Managment Act 2005 and under section 188 of IPC.