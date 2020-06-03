ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

10 news cases reported, 9 from Changlang, 1 from Capital region

June 3, 2020
Arunachal-  Covid-19 cases climbed to 38

Itanagar– With fresh 10 Coronavirus ( Covid-19) cases , Arunachal Pradesh’s tally has reached 38. Among the 10 new cases , 9 are from Changlang and 1 is from Capital region, said the Covid bulletin released by the health department.

As on today among 37 Active cases, Highest number is 25 from Changlang followed by 7 from   Capital Region, while  Namsai-1, Pakke Pessang-1, Upper Siang-1, Tawang-1  and Lohit-1.

Earlier One patient was discharge in Lohit district.

Meanwhile, till today 9551 samples has been collected , out of which  7859 are negative,  while result for 1583  samples are awaited.

