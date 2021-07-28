Arunachal: Covid-19 Awareness cum Vaccination Campaign held at remote villages under Chambang circle

ADVERTISEMENT

PALIN- A five days (24-28 July) Covid-19 Awareness cum Vaccination Campaign conducted at various villages under Chambang circle concluded today. The campaign was organised to educate and eliminate the myths and misinformation about Covid-19 Vaccine and encourage the villagers to get vaccinated.

A team consisting of Mrs. Charu Menia, Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Kra Daadi District, Yumlam Pulu, Circle Officer (Chambang), Dr Hibu Pai, Medical Officer, Byabang Roshan, Brand Ambassador (Covid-19 Vaccination, Kra Daadi District) extensively toured and conducted the 5 days campaign successfully with the help of local panchayat leaders.

The campaign covered Miching, Kamrung, Korayer, Rongte-Rite, Pate, Tahu and Tudubath Gram Panchayat segments. Most of the villagers who were earlier reluctant to take the jab were successfully convinced to get themselves vaccinated.

The coordinated efforts of the health department, district administration and the PRI leaders yielded in 100 per cent vaccination of population (as per household survey data) of Rumbang Gram Panchayat and Sengcheng village.