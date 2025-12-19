Arunachal Couple Killed in Possa–Potin Road Accident

POSSA-POTIN- A tragic road accident on the Possa–Potin highway in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kra Daadi district claimed the lives of a couple on Thursday after their vehicle veered off the road and plunged down a steep slope.

The deceased have been identified as Bem Palang and his wife, Mrs Bem Yaniam, residents of Chello village under the Chambang circle. The couple was travelling from Palin to Itanagar in a Maruti Suzuki car bearing registration number AR-01-T-3573 when the incident occurred.

According to preliminary information, the vehicle lost control while navigating the hilly stretch of the Possa–Potin road. Both occupants were found dead at the spot, indicating the severity of the crash. The exact cause of the accident has not yet been established.

Officials said that inquiries have been initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the mishap. Further details are awaited pending official reports.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Chello village and surrounding areas, with local residents expressing shock and grief at the sudden loss. The accident once again highlights concerns around road safety on mountainous routes in the region, where narrow roads and difficult terrain often pose serious risks to motorists.

Condolences have poured in from various quarters, with many extending sympathy to the bereaved family during this time of profound loss.