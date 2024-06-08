Arunachal: CoSAAP mourns demise of Taje Singdhu

ITANAGAR- The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourns the untimely demise of Taje Singdhu, Forest Range Officer, who breathed last at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on 7th July, 2024.

Born to Lt. Tatin Singdhu at Dupit village under Taliha circle of Upper Subansiri District, on 18th March, 1973, Late Singdhu completed his higher primary schooling from Govt. Town Middle School, Daporijo and completed his secondary and higher secondary schooling from Sainik School Impal, Manipur.

Lt. Singdhu was a reputed sportsperson during his school days and had participated at state and national levels in in multiple disciplines. He joined State Govt. Service in the department of Forest and Environment on 18th October, 1998.

Presently, he was serving as Forest Range Officer in the Dirgha Forest range, under Banderdewa Forest Division. Lt. Singdhu was a very sincere, disciplined and dedicated officer.

The vacuum created in the department and the society due to his sudden demise cannot be filled soon. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

Likha Tech and Gonya Riba, President and Secretary General, CoSAAP visited and paid last tribute to the departed soul on 7th June, 2024 at his resident at Banderdewa.

CoSAAP conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul. CoSAAP also appealed the State Govt. particularly, the Forest and Environment Department to render immediate relief services, including providing a compassionate appointment in Govt. job to the bereaved family member of Lt. Taje Singdhu.