Arunachal: CoSAAP mourns demise of Dr Kengo Ori, DRCHO of Dibang Valley

ITANAGAR: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourns on the sudden demise of Late (Dr) Kengo Ori, DRCHO, Dibang Valley District who expired on 30th November/2020.

Born to Nyaken Ori, Ex Circle GB and Lt. Libi Bagra Ori on 25th March/1968, Lt. Ori did his graduation in MBBS from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer, Rajasthan (1986-1993). He joined State Govt. service as Medical Officer (MO) and posted to CHC, Ziro in September/1993.

At the time of his demise, late Ori was holding the post of District Reproductive and Child Health Officer (DRCHO), at Anini, Dibang Valley District. He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Late Ori was very sincere & dedicated Officer, in his sudden demise, the state government, the employees’ fraternity and Galo Society have lost a dedicated personality and the vacuum created by his death will be hard to get filled in.

CoSAAP conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and Pray for Eternal Peace of the Departed Soul.

Further, CoSAAP appealed the State Govt. particularly the department of Health & Family Welfare to render immediate relief services including providing a compassionate appointment in govt. Job to the bereaved family member of Lt. Ori.