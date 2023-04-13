Arunachal: Corruption, drugs, law and order are not new issues, but my Govt is dealing all cases with iron hands- Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that “Corruption, drugs, law and order are not new issues. These have been prevailing since last many years but no government ever took strong action to curb these. Just because we are dealing these ills with iron hands, it feels like these are issues of our time,” he said.

While addressing the representatives of all community based organizations (CBOs) of the state active under the umbrella of Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Federation (AITF), Khandu said that in fact cases of corruption are not new but have been in practice since many years. These are today in limelight because his government has been dealing each case with iron hands, he asserted. .

The day-long session with the CBOs, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, discussed on various issues confronting the state to chalk out a way forward to build the Arunachal Pradesh of everyone’s dream.

Responding to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage fiasco that took centerstage during the discussion, Khandu shared that as per public demand and on state government’s request the country’s top probe agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) – have taken over the case and investigating the case independently.

“There are many elders and seniors sitting here today. Can anyone say that corruption started only since 2016 (the year of paper leakage scam)?” he asked.

Khandu termed coming of CBI and ED to investigate in the state one big blow to all corrupt enjoying and roaming freely in the state.

Khandu counterclaimed that cases of corruption and crime have actually come down under his government due to instant and strong actions initiated.

“However, the government can’t do anything alone. We – the CBOs and the government – need to work as team Arunachal to thwart these ills,” he said.

Khandu asserted that the CBOs have a huge responsibility to enthuse a sense of discipline amongst its community members, lack of which, he claimed, is mother to all issues.

Meanwhile, Khandu proposed that the interactive event should be made an annual event, wherein the state government could discuss issues confronting the society with specific facts and figures with members of the CBOs.

At the end, a resolution was signed between the state government represented by the Chief Secretary and leaders of the CBOs (Details below).

During the session, Ankur Garg, Commissioner Coordination made a presentation on ‘Building Arunachal Pradesh of our dreams’ while socio economic issues on health was presented by Vivek HP, Special Secretary Health, war on drugs by Kanki Darang, Commissioner Narcotics, education sector by Amjad Tak, Commissioner Education, Law and Order by Jalas Pertin, Joint Secretary Home and the APPSC issue by Ajay Chagti, Secretary Administrative Reforms.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, AITF President Bengia Tolum, representatives of all community based organizations.

Joint Resolution: