Arunachal- Coronavirus is not going to go away, we must learn to live with it- Chowna Mein

Itanagar- Deputy chief Minister Chowna Mein led a 6 member high level team to Western Arunachal along Arunachal-Assam border to take stock of the situation and preparedness on COVID-19 pandemic.

The team visited Seijosa at Pakke Kesang district and reviewed the overall situation with the district administration and health department officials.

They had a threadbare discussions on the latest situation and the steps taken to deal with the situation if arises due to Covid19.

Chowna Mein said that the coronavirus is not going to go away from Arunachal so we must learn to live with it. The danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

On the health front, we are making all arrangements to be able to fight the COVID19.

He said that these are difficult and unprecedented times. With the mantra of Team Arunachal and combined effort from all parties, stakeholders and people we can combat the crisis and overcome the situation.

He appreciated and lauded the efforts of doctors, nurses, police, district administration officials, paramedics and cleanliness workers for working with a sense of dedication at the hour of crisis.

He called to properly follow the SOPs, new state and centre Covid guidelines, strict maintenance of social distancing, wearing mask and avoid spitting in public places.

Secretary Disaster Management Dani Salu spoke on proper utilization of the SDRF for fight against Covid.

ADC Seijosa TR Tapu briefed the high level team on the implementation status of various welfare schemes declared by the state and the Centre in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The team also inspected the interstate check gate bordering Assam and designated quarantine centres in Seijosa.

Other members in the high level team included Health Minister Alo Libang, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, State BJP President (MLA Pakke Kesang) Biyuram Wahge and Secretary DM Dani Salu.

Due to inclement weather condition the team could not reach Bhalukpong today.